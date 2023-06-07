European Union Advisory Mission hands over 13 armoured cars to Ukrainian policemen in liberated territories

Last week, the National Police of Ukraine received 13 armoured vehicles from the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine.

The vehicles were sent to liberated territories, to make the work of law enforcement officers in these regions safer – to protect them from enemy fire and unexploded ordnance.

Many of the liberated areas are close to the front lines, so the likelihood of enemy shelling is high. In addition, these areas are contaminated by mines and unexploded ordnance. The National Police of Ukraine estimates that mines and remnants of war contaminate a third of the country’s territory.

“Establishing the rule of law, as well as documenting war crimes in the liberated territories, must be carried out quickly, while at the same time ensuring the safety of law enforcement officers. We hope that the provided cars will help our partners to ensure the presence of police officers even in the most isolated corners of Ukraine,” said Mikko Groenberg, EUAM Deputy Head of Operations Department.

