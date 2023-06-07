Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Salman Khan as its Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Salman Khan to the position of chief financial officer.



Khan brings to Marathon 25 years of finance and accounting experience. Prior to joining Marathon, he served as chief financial officer for Verb Technology Company Inc., a Nasdaq listed leading provider of interactive video-based software-as-a-service applications and an e-commerce platform. Prior to being appointed CFO, Khan held various roles at Verb including interim CFO, and executive vice president of corporate development and strategic planning. Before joining Verb, Khan served in various senior executive level positions at Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its spinoff, California Resources Corporation, including director of renewable energy, director of corporate development, director of technical accounting and financial reporting, and business division controller and chief financial officer. Khan also spent eight years at major accounting firms including Arthur Andersen, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young, where he served domestic and international clients in the technology, media, telecommunications, entertainment, and biotechnology industries. Khan holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business and is a licensed chartered certified accountant (UK).

“At Marathon, we believe in building the best team possible,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “Salman brings a wealth of corporate finance and accounting experience as well as demonstrated success in delivering consistent performance and sustainable long-term growth. On behalf of everyone at Marathon, I would like to welcome Salman to the team.”

Salman Khan added, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join an industry leader in such a nascent and rapidly growing sector. I am excited to be joining Fred and the rest of the team at Marathon as we work to build one of the largest, most efficient, and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.”

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

