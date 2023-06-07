Quest Software Launches erwin Data Marketplace to Help Organizations Deliver Trusted Data

Companies are being forced to make decisions with potentially poor-quality data during a time where every decision counts

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, launched erwin Data Intelligence by Quest 13.0. This delivers a new data marketplace with enhanced search and data discovery capabilities. This enables data users, stewards and owners to find, understand, leverage and protect their organizations’ high-value and trusted data more quickly and efficiently.



“More urgently now than ever, companies must be able to rely on their data to make sound business decisions," said Heath Thompson, President & General Manager, Quest Software. “We need to raise the accessibility of high-value data and AI models and make them more usable and understandable. Organizations with high quality data at their fingertips, available now with erwin Data Marketplace, will now have the competitive edge.”

As businesses increasingly require data intelligence and accessibility to improve business outcomes – especially as the foundation for strong AI models – it’s more important than ever for data users to discover, understand, compare and “shop” for relevant data in a user-friendly and secure way. erwin Data Marketplace provides a central location for data users to collaborate on trustworthy data and AI models, while also giving data stewards and owners strong controls for curation, governance and publication of data assets.

erwin Data Marketplace’s capabilities allow all data users to not only shop for, compare and gain access to high-value datasets and AI models, but also to receive the data literacy needed to get the right context around their data to ensure its best use. Automated data value scoring, mind maps displaying asset relationships, data lineage, community ratings and reviews, and other business context and governance guidance are well-integrated within the marketplace. Built-in task and workflow capabilities streamline data access requests and approvals for data owners, and a full audit trail of governance-related actions ensure organizations are audit-ready when needed.

Beyond erwin Data Marketplace, erwin Data Intelligence 13.0 also introduces a new erwin Smart Data Connector for the Databricks Unity Catalog. This enables organizations to ingest the metadata and data lineage associated with the data, files and machine learning models kept in their Databricks Lakehouse infrastructure. This adds visibility across multi-platform data landscapes and additional data intelligence capabilities.

Additional erwin Data Intelligence 13.0 enhancements include:

Focused data lineage visibility with new data lineage search and filter options

Enhanced asset discovery with keyword search recommendations during asset search and an ability to save searches for future use

Expanded data tagging capabilities enabling data stewards to save time and tag assets in bulk for visibility, analysis and automation

Added bi-directional integration abilities with other systems through new REST APIs

“Data and intelligence are top drivers to building a digital business, but becoming a data-driven business and organization is also the biggest challenge. High-quality, trusted data is critical to every organization’s success, but it provides little to no value if business users cannot find, access, and/or understand it. Eager to deploy data and AI models quickly, organizations are looking for consumer-friendly data accessibility, context and governance capabilities, while at the same time supporting growth of a data-first culture,” said Steward Bond, Research Director for Data Integration and Data Intelligence Software, IDC. “erwin Data Marketplace can provide all data users the self-service tools to shop for and understand the enterprise data and AI models that can help them make a big impact towards becoming a data-driven business and culture.”

