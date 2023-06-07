Coherent Introduces 50 W UV Femtosecond Monaco Laser for High-Throughput Cutting of Wafers and Stacked OLED Displays

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in industrial lasers for materials processing, today announced that it introduced a new Monaco industrial ultraviolet (UV) femtosecond laser with 50 W of output power that is ideal for high-speed, high-volume cutting of wafers and stacked OLED displays.



The rapid growth in applications such as wafer grooving and precision cutting of display stacks for mobile and next-generation IT devices is accelerating the need for laser tools with higher output power that can process material at high speed with great precision. The new Monaco 345-25-50 is the first 50 W 400 fs UV laser with proven 24/7 industrial-grade performance, enabling high-precision cutting in very high volumes with perfect assembly fit.

“Our new Monaco 345-25-50 is the latest addition to our highly successful Monaco industrial laser platform and represents the smallest 50 W femtosecond laser on the market,” said Allan Ashmead, Senior Vice President, Micro-Electronics & Instrumentation, North America. “The Monaco product line is field-proven, with more than 800 systems installed throughout factories worldwide that operate around the clock, seven days a week, mass-producing medical devices as well as OLED displays for leading-edge consumer applications.”

The Monaco 345-25-50 delivers pulses with energies up to 25 µJ at repetition rates up to 2 MHz in the UV with a pulse width below 400 fs. It includes all the standard functionality of the Monaco platform, including pulse-on-demand, variable pulse width tuning, variable repetition rate, and flexible seeder burst mode. Based on its compact size and true single-box design, it is easy to integrate into tools. The Monaco 345-25-50 extends Coherent’s Monaco product line of infrared and green lasers, and follows on the recent introduction of the new high-power and high-energy Monaco 1035‑150-150 infrared laser launched at Photonics West 2023. The entire Monaco series can cut a wide range of wafer materials through direct ablation, including silicon carbide wafers.

Coherent will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics, in Munich, Germany, June 27-30, stand B3.321; Laser Korea, in Seoul, July 5-7, stand 4101; and Laser World of Photonics China, in Shanghai, stand 8.1D240, July 11-13. At these conferences, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for materials processing.



