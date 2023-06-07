Grocery Business Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Business Hall of Fame has announced the names of the 30 individuals being honoured for contributions to the grocery industry and the communities they serve.
Selected by a Grocery Business industry committee, the 2023 Grocery Business Hall of Fame inductees are being recognized for their service to the industry and for their efforts to support the growth of the grocery sector in Canada. This year, the Grocery Business Hall of Fame celebrates eight retailers, eight suppliers, and 11 legends. The list also includes three industry stewardship recipients.
Grocery Business Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Retailers
Paul Bravi, Metro
Jocyanne Bourdeau, Loblaw Companies (retired)
Joe Fusco, Metro
Brenda Kirk, Pattison Food Group
Pietro Nenci, Costco Wholesale Canada
Jack Rabba, Rabba Fine Foods
Paul Spagnuolo, Fortinos
Mike Venton, Sobeys
Suppliers
Robert Bielak, St. Helen’s Meat Packers
Bill Ivany, Acosta Canada
Michel Manseau, Kruger Products
Dan Magliocco, Danone Canada
Peter and Chris Neal, Neal Brothers/Jon Luca Neal
Boyd Stevens, Cyba Stevens Management Group/Prism Distribution
Rod Sturtridge, Carlton Cards
Industry Stewardship
Karen James, Grocery Business
Mary Dalimonte, Mary Dalimonte Inc. Retail and Food Transformations
George Condon
Legends
Rob Adams
Phil Donne
Paul Higgins Jr. and Michael Higgins
André Gagné
Henry Gerstel
Tom Gunter
Les Mann
Tony Morello
Mike Motz
Dan Shapiro
The Grocery Business Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 and recognizes the achievements of current and past retailers and suppliers.
The grocery industry is an important contributor to the Canadian economy and an essential service for communities across the country. There are close to 16,000 grocery stores across the county employing more than 400,000 people that generated sales of more than $115 billion in 2022.
Profiles of this year’s honourees will be published in the August/September issue of Grocery Business.
If you are interested in nominating someone for the 2024 Grocery Business Hall of Fame, submit names at Grocery Business Hall of Fame online at gbhalloffame.ca.
