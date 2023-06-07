Việt Nam and Norway cooperate in marine aquaculture

VIETNAM, June 7 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Norway will continue to collaborate in the development of marine aquaculture, Norwegian Ambassador to Việt Nam said at a workshop on Monday in Nha Trang City.

The workshop, themed “Việt Nam-Norway: Promoting Cooperation in Marine Aquaculture", aims to create opportunities for individuals and experts to discuss the roadmap for sustainable aquaculture development in Việt Nam and the role of stakeholders.

It also shares the importance of innovation technology, and a skilled workforce to meet the industry's requirements.

Hilde Solbakken, Norwegian Ambassador to Việt Nam, said that the countries have cooperated in the marine sector for 40 years. Norway has assisted Việt Nam in developing the first Fisheries Law in 2003 and related documents, and conducting surveys of aquatic resources, capacity-building projects, and fisheries activities.

Aquaculture is one of Norway's largest export sectors, accounting for 17 per cent of the country's GDP. The field has become a highly productive and specialised industry, creating employment opportunities for coastal communities.

Trần Đình Luân, Director of the Fisheries Department, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that with a long coastline, Việt Nam and Norway have many similarities and commonalities. Thus, Norway‘s research will give suggestions to solve difficulties and build appropriate policies for developing a sustainable marine aquaculture industry.

Khánh Hoà province aims towards sustainable marine economic development with high standards for seafood products and gradually forms marine farming areas of 3-6 nautical miles to reduce the pressure on coastal marine.

Lê Văn Hoan, Deputy Director of Khánh Hoà Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that the province is successfully implementing a project to develop high-tech marine aquaculture to increase productivity, product value, and people's income, therefore improving socio-economic conditions.

As Việt Nam implements a project to develop marine aquaculture in a synchronous, safe, efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly manner, switching to offshore farming, developing fish farming on an industrial scale, exporting, and improving the quality and value of Vietnamese seafood will be an inevitable trend. VNS