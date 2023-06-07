Mondelez Kinh Đô Vietnam develops solar energy projects

VIETNAM, June 7 -

HCM CITY — Snack producer Mondelez Kinh Đô Vietnam recently announced it will invest in solar energy projects at its Hưng Yên and Bình Dương plants, marking a bold step towards the goal of being a more sustainable company.

The investment, the company said, is aligned with the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

The installation of solar panels at Mondelez Kinh Đô's plants is the largest solar energy project of Mondelēz International in South East Asia.

The project was officially put into operation in May 2023 at Hưng Yên plant, while the system at Bình Dương plant is set to launch in January 2024.

The Hưng Yên plant installed a solar power system with a capacity of 2,233 KWp on the metal roofs of five plant areas to connect to the power supply through a partnership with the Sky-X company. This solar power system will help Hưng Yên plant generate more than 2.399 million kWh of electricity per year, aiming to offset 35,800 tonnes of CO2 emissions over 25 years, equivalent to planting 2,968,380 trees.

In January 2024, Mondelez Kinh Đô will install 2,999 KWp via a PV solar system on the metal deck rooftops of the Bình Dương plant, which can deliver a reduction of 1,922 tonnes of CO2 emission annually to make a total reduction of 48,071 tonnes of CO2 in the next 25 years, equivalent to planting 3,985,850 trees. The project will also generate 4.5 million kWh annually.

“Reducing our environmental footprint is our long-term commitment to Mondelez Kinh Đô Vietnam's business strategy. Our plants have transparent sustainability goals to achieve by 2025, and we are committed to scaling up our sustainability efforts to deliver meaningful change. This is in line with our goal of creating a sustainable future of snacking and will help us reduce our end-to-end absolute CO2 emission,” said Anil Viswanathan, Managing Director of Mondelez Kinh Đô Vietnam.

Mondelez Kinh Đô has made over 97.5 per cent of packaging recyclable and is working on R&D to achieve the target of 100 per cent of packaging being recyclable by 2025.

Mondelez Kinh Đô is part of Mondelēz International, Inc. The company is a global snacking powerhouse that aims to lead the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands.

In Việt Nam, the company operates in three locations with more than 3,000 employees. — VNS