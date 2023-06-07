Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,020 in the last 365 days.

HCM City flowers heading North

VIETNAM, June 7 - Cần Thơ has more than 114,000ha of agricultural land, accounting for about 80 per cent of its natural land area. Of which, over 78,000ha are cultivated with rice with an annual output of over 1.3 million tonnes and nearly 31,000ha of fruit trees with an output of 170,000 tonnes of all kinds.

You just read:

HCM City flowers heading North

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more