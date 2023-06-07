Drive to Survive effect flowing to F1 model cars

Max Verstappen Holding Diecastf1.com model Lando Norris holding f1 model

The effect of Drive to Survive has also trickled down to F1 merchandise like F1 model cars, wall art and other collectables

We're excited to bring the thrill of the 2022 Formula 1 season to fans and collectors with these incredible F1 model cars, with 2023 cars arriving in 2024 now is the time to buy” — Christopher Drake