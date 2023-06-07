Submit Release
Retain Recruiting for Good for Staffing to Help Create a Kids Community Travel Fund

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Starting in 2024 kids on the gigs earn trips. www.KidsEarnTrips.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by helping fund The Sweetest Gigs for kids to earn trips

Does your company love to make a positive impact in Kids' lives, retain Recruiting for Good today to start today!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches high purpose solution to help create kids community travel fund that serves Big Brother/Big Sister (chapters), Boy/Girl Scouts, Boys & Girls Club of America, YMCA; or any Elementary School or kid nonprofit in US that promotes literacy.

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; can choose which community to serve (after completion of guarantee period, and placement fee has been paid).

5% of every placement made with company retaining Recruiting for Good for staffing; will be donated to fund The Sweetest Gigs. Kids work on Sweet Gigs to Earn Trips.

Kids on The Sweetest Gigs are paired up with mom mentors (Recruiting for Good pays moms for their effort).

How Companies Can Participate?

Have an open position in accounting/finance, engineering, IT, or operations; email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.

Upon completion of guarantee period (90 days, and after placement fee has been paid). Company chooses which community, Recruiting for Good delivers The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Talented kids on The Sweetest Gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values! Most importantly, we teach kids to earn; and prepare them for life!"

About

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn travel to see the world for good. www.KidsEarnTrips.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

