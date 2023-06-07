Warranty Management Software Market to Reach $16.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 16.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increase in demand for efficient and streamlined warranty management processes, surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions is driving the growth of the global warranty management software market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Warranty Management Software Market by Component (Software and Service) Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud) Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Supply Chain & Logistics, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global warranty management software industry generated $3.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $16.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global warranty management system market is likely to be impacted by increase in demand for efficient and streamlined warranty management processes. Furthermore, with increasing competition in the global market, manufacturers are striving to differentiate their products by offering better after-sales services. As a result, manufacturers are investing in warranty management systems to streamline their after-sales service operations and improve customer satisfaction, which influences the market growth. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions has a significant impact on the warranty management system market, with more companies opting for cloud-based solutions. Moreover, lack of awareness for the warranty management system market and resistance to change affects the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of new technologies and surge in investment in the development of efficient and effective warranty management system influence the market growth.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/76311

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3681.42 million Market Size in 2032 $16,089.89 million CAGR 16.2% No. of Pages in Report 404 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for efficient and streamlined warranty management processes



Rise in demand for after-sales services



Surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions Opportunities Emergence of new technologies Restraints Resistance to change



Lack of awareness for the warranty management system

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about significant changes in consumer trends for the warranty management software market. Customer’s had become more selective when they made purchases, looking for goods with higher levels of dependability and durability. This had increased the importance of warranty management systems in assuring customers of the quality and longevity of their products.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pandemic had created new opportunities for ITAD providers, there had been an increase in dependency on digital channels for warranty registration, claim submission, and communication as physical stores and service centers had been shut down or reduced. As a result, warranty management systems had to accommodate this shift by providing robust online portals and self-service options.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic had moderate economic impact on the warranty management system market. In response to the economic challenges posed by the pandemic, businesses focused on cost optimization across various areas, including warranty management. The expenses associated with warranty claims, repairs, and customer support can be decreased by identifying inefficiencies, streamlining processes, and using warranty management tools.

Procure Complete Report (404 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warranty-management-system-market/purchase-options

The software segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-third of the global warranty management software market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as cloud-based solutions are becoming increasingly popular as they offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, other key trends in the software segment include the integration of warranty management systems with other enterprise software solutions to provide a seamless customer experience, with the use of blockchain technology and AI to improve data security and transparency. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2032, this is because the service segment presents opportunities for companies to offer personalized services to their customers. With the use of customer data, companies tailor their services to meet the specific needs and preferences of their customers, thereby improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The on-premise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global warranty management software market revenue, as on-premise deployment provides a higher level of data security since sensitive information is stored locally, reducing the risk of data breaches or unauthorized access. Furthermore, on-premise deployment can offer better performance and faster access to data since the system is hosted within the organization's network infrastructure. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% from 2022 to 2032, this is because cloud-based solutions offer real-time updates, ensuring that all parties have access to the most up-to-date information. In addition, cloud-based solutions are more secure than traditional on-premise solutions, as they offer advanced security measures and are protected by the latest technology.

The manufacturing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global warranty management software market revenue, this is due to increase in penetration of IoT-enabled devices and connected products is leading to greater automation and data collection capabilities, allowing manufacturers to better monitor product performance and identify potential issues in real time. However, the food and beverages segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2032. This is because the adoption of IoT sensors and predictive analytics is increasing in the food & beverages sector. These technologies can be used to monitor product performance and predict warranty issues before they occur, allowing companies to proactively address issues and reduce downtime and warranty-related costs.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global warranty management software market revenue, due to the integration of warranty management systems with other business systems, such as customer relationship management (CRM), supply chain management (SCM), and enterprise resource planning (ERP), is a growing trend in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as many organizations are deploying these systems to optimize warranty costs, streamline warranty operations, and improve customer satisfaction in sectors such as automotive, electronics, manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer goods.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/76311

Leading Market Players: -

IBM Corporation,

IFS

Mize

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

PTC

Salesforce

SAP

Tavant

Wipro Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Warranty management software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/