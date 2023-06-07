Allot Service Gateway Delivers 2x Performance on Intel-based AWS C6in Instances Compared with C5n Instances

Testing demonstrates milestone that benefits high-performance AWS users.

/EIN News/ -- Hod Hasharon, Israel, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that testing of the Allot Service Gateway on publicly available best-in-class AWS EC2 C6in instances, delivered approximately 2x more network bandwidth, and 2x higher packet performance than comparable previous best-in-class C5n instances, using the same compute resources. This first-to-market technology evaluation represents a significant bandwidth utilization benefit for high-performance AWS users who focus on network traffic management and security.

For telecom network operators and network and security solution providers who are moving traffic to the public cloud there is an ever-growing need for higher capacity network elements in the public cloud. New test results from leading network-native security and network intelligence solution provider Allot – In collaboration with Intel – show 2x network performance improvement with AWS C6in instances compared with C5n instances using the same compute and memory resources. Moreover, the tests showed maximal networking capacity utilization of the C6in instance, enabling Telco operators and network and security solution providers to double their networking capacity per EC2 cloud instance.

The Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) C6in instances support higher network bandwidth to scale the performance of applications, such as virtual network appliances (firewalls, virtual routers, load balancers), Telco 5G User Plane Function (UPF), data analytics, high-performance computing (HPC), and CPU-based AI/ML workloads. C6in instances are powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with an all-core turbo frequency of up to 3.5 GHz. C6in instances deliver up to 2x more network bandwidth, and 2x higher packet performance than comparable C5n instances.

The AWS Nitro System is the underlying platform for the next generation of AWS EC2 instances that enables AWS to innovate faster, reduce costs for AWS customers, and deliver added benefits like increased security and new instance types.

The Allot Service Gateway platform, which was used for performance testing is currently deployed in the AWS cloud with a major communication services provider. It utilizes Allot’s in-line DPI technology to combine traffic classification, automated congestion management, service steering and chaining, and content filtering to ensure optimal Quality of Experience (QoE) for its network operator customers.

“Allot technology is known for taking advantage of all the potentially available bandwidth in a network. That makes the Allot Service Gateway a perfect application to test the C6in instances based on the AWS Nitro System,” said Mark Shteiman, SVP of the Smart Business Unit at Allot. “Our collaboration with both Intel and AWS for Allot’s high-performance Service Gateway application contributed to this milestone. Allot plans to continue collaborating with AWS and Intel to further enhance the networking performance of its state-of-the-art cloud networking solutions.”

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Telco CyberTalk Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Attachments

Seth Greenberg Allot +972 549222294 sgreenberg@allot.com Ehud Helft/Kenny Green Allot Investor Relations +1-212-378-8040 Allot@ekgir.com