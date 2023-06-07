airBaltic taps DIDWW for seamless communications and extensive global reach

/EIN News/ --

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecoms operator offering premium quality VoIP communication and SIP trunking services, has announced its partnership with airBaltic , the Latvian national airline connecting the Baltic region with over 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. This flag carrier of Latvia will use DIDWW two-way SIP trunking solution for its corporate communications all over the world.



As part of this alliance, airBaltic will benefit from DIDWW extensive virtual phone number coverage, allowing the company to accelerate its business growth and operate efficiently across multiple geographies. With an international business spanning three continents, airBaltic relies on powerful two-way SIP trunking to seamlessly connect its bases in Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, as well as other key destinations worldwide. This DIDWW and airBaltic partnership will enable airBaltic and its customers to leverage fully-compliant and highly reliable voice services with premium call quality.

In addition, airBaltic will utilize the DIDWW two-way SIP trunking solution by integrating it with the Genesys platform. This integration allows the airline to harness the services of a reliable and certified telecom provider, offering customized services tailored to unique airBaltic’s business communications needs.

Irita Strode, Head of Call Centre and Airport Ticket Office at airBaltic, stated, “By teaming up with DIDWW, our company gains access to cutting-edge VoIP technology and extensive telecom services. This strategic collaboration empowers us to strengthen our presence in multiple destinations worldwide, and we are excited about the possibilities this partnership presents for airBaltic's future success.”

Laura Pakamaniene, Strategic Business Development Manager at DIDWW, added, “We are thrilled to partner with airBaltic. Our two-way SIP trunking solution and extensive virtual phone number coverage will empower airBaltic to expand its business and operate efficiently on a global scale. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both DIDWW and airBaltic, and we are excited about the opportunities it brings.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About airBaltic

airBaltic (Air Baltic Corporation AS) connects the Baltic region with over 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. Over the last 27 years airBaltic has developed as a strong, profitable and internationally respected airline, which employs more than 2300 employees. airBaltic is by far the best-known international brand of Latvia and responsible for more than 2.5% of the Latvian GDP. airBaltic operates 42 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Established in 1995, airBaltic is a joint stock company primarily owned by the Latvian state, which holds 97.97% of the company's stock, while the remaining 2.03% is held by other shareholders.

To learn more about airBaltic, please visit https://www.airbaltic.com/ .

