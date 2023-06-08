Uhive Unveils Major Android App Update: Co-Designed with OpenAI's GPT-4, Originals, Tokenomics, Gamification, and More!
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhive, the disruptive social networking platform, is excited to announce a pivotal app update for Android, enriching the user experience with a suite of innovative features and a cutting-edge UI. This landmark update reveals the outcomes of a remarkable co-design with OpenAI's advanced AI model, GPT-4, marking the first of its kind in the social media landscape. Additionally, Uhive amplifies its unique tokenomics model and introduces “Uhive Originals” and a gamification system, offering users a dynamic, fun-filled, and rewarding platform. The iOS version will be following soon.
"In this major update, we're introducing a revolutionary approach to social media by integrating advanced AI capabilities, thanks to our collaboration with OpenAI's GPT-4," said Mo Shehadeh, CEO of Uhive. "Coupled with the launch of Uhive Originals, an improved tokenomics model, and an engaging gamification system, we're transforming social media into a dynamic, rewarding, and personalised experience for all users."
The updated Uhive platform boasts a curated and exclusive content platform, "Uhive Originals". The platform's tokenomics is optimised to reward user engagement and creativity even more, offering an unparalleled earning opportunity in the social media world. The integration of a gamification system invites users into an interactive, game-like experience on the platform.
Standing at the forefront of the update is the integration of ChatGPT, OpenAI's advanced AI model. This sophisticated collaboration not only enhances personalisation but also transforms the content generation process, redefining social media interactions. For a deeper understanding of this collaboration, visit uhive.com.
This major Android update heralds a new era in social media – one that empowers users, sparks creativity, and delivers intelligent personalisation. We invite you to watch out for the launch of the updated iOS app, coming soon!
About Uhive
Uhive is an innovative social networking platform that combines cutting-edge technology with a user-focused approach to deliver unique and immersive digital experiences. Its footprint spans over 180 countries, with a rapidly expanding user base testament to its commitment to innovation.
