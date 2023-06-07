CollabraTech Solutions Sets New Industry Standard with Latest Liquid Chemical Delivery System for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Innovative upgrades and supplier flexibility enables lead time reduction of more than 50% and increases output by 33%

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CollabraTech Solutions (CTS), a full-service capital equipment company, has announced the latest evolution of its Liquid Chemical Delivery System, which addresses the challenging logistical component lead times facing the market and the pain points experienced by customers designing semiconductor applications. With an industry-leading lead time of just 20 weeks, these state-of-the-art systems set new benchmarks for performance, efficiency, reliability, and flexibility while meeting the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry.



"Our approach to the market has always been to find innovative methods to address our customers’ critical challenges," said CollabraTech President Steve Lemons. "With the significant obstacles in the supply chain that continue to impact our industry and continuously evolving process requirements, our flexibility and creativity allow us to support our customers in ways that other equipment suppliers cannot. Our new Liquid Chemical Delivery System offers a compelling proof point for our approach, accelerating time-to-market by 55% and achieving a significant 33% boost in output while concurrently improving sustainability by reducing power consumption and facility needs. These unprecedented capabilities and superior features will redefine how liquid chemicals are delivered, transforming operations and propelling our industry forward."

CollabraTech Solutions is committed to pushing boundaries, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and empowering its customers to achieve their goals. Major design benefits that drive the performance improvements of the new Liquid Delivery System include:

Adding the Siemens S7 family of PLC-based control systems allows for lead time reduction while offering comparable performance, compatibility and ease of integration with existing control systems.

Six outlets allow customer to supply more chambers per delivery system reducing the initial capital outlay and on-going maintenance costs.

Flexible configurations that deliver chemistries for production and development applications for a variety of deposition and etch processes.

Consistent delivery pressures across cannisters eliminates pressure fluctuations inherent in day tank systems, yielding improved vaporizer performance.

Auto cross-over and canister refill from the optional Bulk system, enabling the continuous and uninterrupted flow of liquid precursor to the process tools.

Increasing canister capacity of up to 38 liters provides extended operational autonomy at the lowest cost per outlet in the industry.

CollabraTech Solutions' Liquid Chemical Delivery systems are available now. For more information on the Liquid Chemical Delivery systems or other specialty gas and chemical delivery needs, visit www.collabratech.com or start designing your system by contacting us at info@collabratech.com.

About CollabraTech Solutions:

CollabraTech Solutions is a fully integrated engineering and manufacturing solutions company. Drawing on decades of experience in gas and chemical delivery, contract manufacturing, and our proven supply chain networks, the company brings together the optimal resources to provide our customers with creative solutions to their complex, technical challenges in design and manufacturing. From small subassemblies to complete and complex tools, our best-in-class service provides a one-stop outsource solution to customers in a variety of industries, including semiconductor, medical, industrial and consumer. CollabraTech Solutions – Where Relationships Matter! Learn more at www.collabratech.com

