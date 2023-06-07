Suspects Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Leaving After Colliding Offense: 3100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Leaving After Colliding offense that occurred on Friday, May 5, 2023, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects took the victim’s parked vehicle at the listed location. As the suspects fled in the vehicle, the vehicle collided with another vehicle in the same location. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.