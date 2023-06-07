Catechin Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2030

The manufacturing operations and catechin extraction have been stopped partially or completely due to lockdown implemented in many countries.

Increase in demand for natural and organic products, surge in health awareness, and rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes drive the growth of the global catechin market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟒,𝟖𝟐𝟓.𝟐 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟏,𝟎𝟗𝟗.𝟗 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Increase in demand for natural and organic products, surge in health awareness, and rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes drive the growth of the global catechin market. However, lack of consumer awareness and high capital cost for extraction process restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for functional food & beverages and widening application scope create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The demand for potential protein substitutes for traditional protein sources has increased as the number of cases of protein malnutrition has surged. As a result of this requirement, catechin extraction from sustainable protein sources arose. Protein deficiency can result in health issues such as diabetes and cancer. Catechin consumption may reduce the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases. These factors boost catechin product sales, which are expected to aid the global catechin market growth.

Catechin is increasingly being used in cosmetics, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and food & beverages due to the numerous health benefits of consuming this organic compound. Catechins are being used to broaden the product offerings of companies in these end-user segments. As a result, increased product launches containing catechins are anticipated to increase market sales. These catechin market trends is expected to help the market grow.

Based on source, the tea segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the fruits segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.,

Biosynth Carbosynth,

Botaniex Inc.,

Cayman Chemical Company,

Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd,

Hunan Sunfall Bio-tech Co. Ltd,

Indena,

INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc.,

Infré SA, and Taiyo International.

The increased catechin market demand has resulted in surge in investment on R&D to investigate new applications for the compound. However, government regulations in some countries, such as Europe, are threatening the growth of the catechin market. Catechin-related health claims are subject to strict regulations in the European Union. Players in the market must provide scientific evidence of the efficacy of their catechin products. As a result, health claims for catechin-containing products are frequently denied.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> The global catechin market was valued at $14,825.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,099.9 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

-> By region, North America was the highest contributor with $715.8 thousand in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $963.1 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2%.

-> By source, the tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $10,583.1 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14,790.0 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

-> By type, the epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $9,042.9 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12,687.7 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

-> By application, the pharmaceuticals segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $5,871.8 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8,157.9 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

By source, the tea segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, as green tea is a prominent dietary source of catechin. By application, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share in 2020. It is used in the treatment of chronic and cardiovascular diseases, so the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest catechin market share.

Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Rise in disposable income and surge in demand for dietary supplements are expected to be the primary drivers of market growth in these regions. Catechin applications in food and beverages, as well as pharmaceuticals, are major contributors to the catechin market.

