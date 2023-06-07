Gluten Intolerance Treatment Market to Hit US$ 1,983.35 Million by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global gluten intolerance treatment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 659.70 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 13.01% to reach US$ 1,983.35 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for gluten intolerance treatment indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Wheat, barley, rye, and other grains all contain the natural protein known as gluten. It may be discovered in common meals and drinks such as pasta, cereal, and beer.

Gluten Intolerance Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 659.70 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1,983.35 million CAGR 13.01% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Drug Type, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The gluten intolerance treatment market refers to the industry involved in providing products and services to individuals who are intolerant to gluten. Gluten intolerance encompasses various conditions, such as celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, where the consumption of gluten triggers adverse reactions in the body.

The gluten intolerance treatment market has been experiencing a significant rise in revenue driven by several factors. Rising awareness about gluten-related disorders, such as celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, among both patients and healthcare professionals has led to increased diagnosis and demand for effective treatment options. The market revenue is also influenced by the growing adoption of gluten-free diets as a lifestyle choice among individuals without diagnosed disorders.

This trend has propelled the demand for gluten-free food products, supplements, and medications. Moreover, advancements in medical research and the development of innovative therapeutics, including enzyme-based treatments and potential immunotherapies, are expanding the treatment landscape for gluten intolerance. The market is further supported by favorable government regulations promoting the availability and labeling of gluten-free products.

However, challenges remain, including the high cost of specialized gluten-free products and the need for improved diagnostic methods, creating opportunities for companies to invest in research and development activities to address these concerns and capture a larger share of the market.

Recent Development in the Gluten Intolerance Treatment Market:

In May 2023, Anokion SA announced favorable new pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic data from the company’s completed Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating KAN-101 as a treatment for celiac disease. KAN-101 is a novel liver-targeted therapy for celiac disease.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for gluten intolerance treatment includes:

Alvine Pharmaceuticals

ImmusanT

Artielle

Funzyme Biotechnologies

Innovate Biopharma

AMYRA Biotech AG

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global gluten intolerance treatment market is segmented into celiac diseases, dermatitis herpetiform, and gluten ataxia.

Based on drug type, the global gluten intolerance treatment market is segmented into antihistamines, epinephrine, and others.

Celiac disease registered for prominent revenue shares in the global gluten intolerance treatment market in 2022, majorly attributed to a large patient pool.

North America dominates the global market while accounting for the largest revenue share. The market dominance in this region is majorly attributed to the high prevalence of gluten intolerance treatment among people.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL GLUTEN INTOLERANCE TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Celiac Disease Dermatitis Herpetiform Gluten Ataxia GLOBAL GLUTEN INTOLERANCE TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG TYPE Antihistamine Epinephrine Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

