Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market Trends & Research Insights by 2026

Shale Gas Processing Equipment

Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market is projected to exceed USD 13.5 billion by 2026

The shale gas processing equipment market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Shale gas processing equipment is used to extract and process natural gas from shale rock formations. Shale gas is a type of natural gas that is trapped in shale formations deep underground. To extract the gas, a process called hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" is used.

The major key players operating in the global shale gas processing equipment industry include Schlumberger Ltd, Sivalls, Inc, Van Air Systems, Croft Production Systems, Inc., Koch Industries, Inc., Pall Corporation, PEMCO, Burckhardt Compression AG, Gas Processing Equipment, and ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A.

Shale gas processing equipment includes a variety of machinery and systems, including:

Drilling Equipment: This includes the drilling rig and related equipment used to bore deep into the earth to reach the shale formations.

Hydraulic Fracturing Equipment: This includes pumps and other equipment used to inject a mixture of water, sand, and chemicals into the shale formation to create fractures that allow the gas to escape.

Gas Gathering Systems: These systems collect the gas that has been extracted and transport it to processing facilities.

Separation and Processing Equipment: This includes equipment such as separators, compressors, and heat exchangers used to separate the gas from impurities and process it into a usable form.

Storage and Transportation Equipment: This includes storage tanks and pipelines used to store and transport the processed gas to end users.

Shale gas processing equipment must be designed and operated to meet safety and environmental regulations. The equipment used must be able to handle the high pressures and temperatures required for hydraulic fracturing and gas processing.

The shale gas industry has faced criticism over environmental concerns, including the potential for groundwater contamination and air pollution. As a result, regulations have been put in place to ensure that shale gas processing equipment is operated in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

Overall, shale gas processing equipment plays an important role in the production of shale gas, which has become an increasingly important source of natural gas in recent years.

The U.S. market for shale gas processing equipment is predicted to account for a share of over 70% market share by 2026

Based on Component, compressors and pumps market segment is emerged as the global leader by acquiring 31% market share in 2018, and it is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period

As of 2018, shale gas accounted for more than 50% share in overall natural gas production in the U.S.

After $5.5 billion investment in shale gas exploration, China is anticipated to further invest in 2020 to develop hydraulic fracturing technology by aiming commercial production of shale reserves

The global shale gas processing equipment market is still in the nascent stage of its industry life cycle and is expected to explore healthy growth opportunities during the forecast period.

