Fall Management Market : Projected to Reach 216.82 million by 2026 : Rapid Growth Predicted by 2032

Fall Management Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fall Management Market refers to the market for products, services, and solutions aimed at preventing and managing falls in various settings, such as healthcare facilities, senior care centers, and home care settings. Falls are a significant concern, especially among the elderly population, as they can lead to severe injuries, increased healthcare costs, and reduced quality of life. The fall management market aims to address this issue by providing a range of innovative and effective solutions.

The global fall management market generated $152.46 million in 2018, and is estimated to generate $216.82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The fall management market offers a variety of products and solutions, including bed alarms, floor mats, hip protectors, patient monitoring systems, and mobility aids. These products are designed to detect and alert caregivers about potential fall risks, provide support and assistance to individuals at risk of falling, and facilitate quick response in case of a fall.

Key players in the fall management market include medical device manufacturers, healthcare technology companies, and service providers. These companies often focus on product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market presence.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Increase in geriatric population across the globe, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global fall management market. However, lack of awareness regarding fall management system hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for fall detection systems present new pathways for growth in coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The sensor pad segment contributed to more than half of the total share of the global fall management market in 2018, and is expected to continue its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.69% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in incidence of disabilities, favorable healthcare reforms, rise in geriatric population, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the global fall management market in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lead status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region is estimated to grow the fastest CAGR of 5.59% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in adoption of several fall management devices such as sensor pad, and RFID tags among the Asian population. On the other hand, North America contributed to the second largest revenue share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market share.

𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Rondish Company Limited

Alimed, Inc.

Curbell, Inc

Deroyal Inc

Personal Safety Corporation (PSC)

Emfit Ltd

Medline Industries, Inc

Smart Caregiver Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Tidi Products, LLC

