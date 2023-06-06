From Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq
AZERBAIJAN, June 6 - 06 June 2023, 17:36
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu
It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of friendly Azerbaijan – the Independence Day. I wish you robust health and success, and your friendly people continuous progress and prosperity.
Taking this opportunity, I emphasize my determination to strengthen relations between our countries and peoples as well as develop joint cooperative relations.
With deep respect,
Abdullatif Jamal Rashid
President of the Republic of Iraq