From Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of friendly Azerbaijan – the Independence Day. I wish you robust health and success, and your friendly people continuous progress and prosperity.

Taking this opportunity, I emphasize my determination to strengthen relations between our countries and peoples as well as develop joint cooperative relations.

With deep respect,

Abdullatif Jamal Rashid

President of the Republic of Iraq