From Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

AZERBAIJAN, June 6 - 06 June 2023, 17:38

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,

As you celebrate the National Day of your friendly country, we are pleased to extend to Your Excellency, on our behalf and on behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, our heartfelt congratulations, and best regards on this national occasion. We wish your Excellency good health and happiness, and the friendly people of Republic of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

