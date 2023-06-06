To His Excellency Mr. Edgars Rinkēvičs, President-elect of the Republic of Latvia

Dear Mr. Rinkēvičs,

I cordially congratulate you on your election as the President of the Republic of Latvia.

We attach special importance to Azerbaijan-Latvia relations. I am sure that the traditional friendly ties between our countries will continue successfully in line with the interests of our peoples, and our strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation will expand even further.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your future activities for the sake of welfare of the friendly people of Latvia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 June 2023