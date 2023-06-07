Connect INNOCN 44-inch Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor 44C1G to the Xbox Series X for Amazing Gameplay Graphics
EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative team of researchers at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) are working diligently to implement advanced technology into creating the most competitive monitors in the industry. INNOCN has done an excellent job of increasing the value of monitors by making sure each one is packed with features to help people be more productive during work or hobbies.
The INNOCN 44 Inch Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor 44C1G, is gaining attention for its exceptional performance. This monitor is said to be perfect for all types of gameplay and entertainment like watching videos and live streaming creative content.
USA Customers can purchase the 44C1G at $549.99 on Amazon. For Amazon EU customers, the final price is €539 after a €40.00 discount and a €120 Amazon coupon.
The 44C1G is dubbed the best monitor for gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X is the most powerful and fastest Xbox to date, offering true 4K gaming and significantly reduced load times. With visuals of up to 120 frames per second, the Xbox Series X delivers stunning gaming experiences. Additionally, the Xbox Series X allows users to download various apps such as YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix, making it a perfect match for the 44C1G and creating an engaging entertainment experience.
The 44C1G has cool features with its 44-inch and 32:9 ultra-wide design, WFHD 3840 x 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. Moreover, the monitor offers incredible color qualities, with a HDR400 maximum brightness, high contrast of 1000:1, ΔE <2 color accuracy, color calibration, 96% DCI-P3 color gamut, and IPS screen utilization for vibrant and lively images. The 44C1G also features TUV Authentication and Blue Light Reduction for eye comfort, along with tilt, swivel, height adjustability, and VESA compatibility to accommodate users' needs.
Product links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09WR3SKR4
DE:https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09W5N5MQS
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09W5N5MQS
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09W5N5MQS
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09W5N5MQS
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09W5N5MQS
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09W5N5MQS
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09W5N5MQS
