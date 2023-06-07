The INNOCN 27C1U-D Computer Monitor and the Spacetop are a Powerful Duo for boosting Productivity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) was founded in 2014 with the aim of revolutionizing productivity through the use of large and portable monitors. Since its inception, INNOCN has garnered numerous design awards and gained recognition in renowned news outlets like Forbes. With a vision to elevate the value of monitors for everyday workers, traveling entrepreneurs, and hobbyists, INNOCN has been at the forefront of innovation in the industry.
One of INNOCN's standout monitors is the INNOCN 27 Inch 4K USB-C Computer Monitor 27C1U-D. Currently available on Amazon for $279.99 for US customers, this monitor offers exceptional value. European customers (DE, FR, IT, ES) can also purchase the 27C1U-D at an affordable price.
The 27C1U-D computer monitor pairs exceptionally well with laptops like the Spacetop, a new screen-less laptop that is reshaping the way people approach their work tasks. Priced around $2000, the Spacetop features a 2560×1920 webcam, making it ideal for online meetings and remote video conferences when used in conjunction with the 27C1U-D monitor. By connecting the Spacetop to the 27C1U-D, users can project apps and windows onto a large computer monitor, enabling them to study, review office documents, create content, or engage in programming with ease.
The 27C1U-D computer monitor boasts remarkable features that enhance the user experience. It is equipped with powerful USB-C, DP, and HDMI ports, allowing seamless connectivity with popular devices such as laptops, smartphones, digital cameras, and other compatible devices. With its impressive color depth and accuracy, featuring 1.07B(8bits+FRC) colors, Delta E < 2, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, the monitor delivers outstanding image quality.
Unlock the full potential of a work-from-home setup, graphic design, and photo or video editing with the 27C1U-D computer monitor. Its 3840 x 2160p resolution guarantees crisp visuals, while its versatile features cater to a wide range of professional and personal needs.
Product Links:
US： https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6PCXZ79
DE： https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
FR： https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
Pearl Li
