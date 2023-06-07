PRESS RELEASE: China donated medical equipment and devices to Samoa

SAMOA, June 7 - Samoa’s Ministry of Health received a donation of medical equipment and devices from the Chinese Medical Team as of today, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the MOH Pharmaceutical Warehouse, Moto’otua.

On behalf of the Government of Samoa, Atoa Dr. Glenn Fatupaito, the Deputy Director General for the Ministry of Health, and Lupematasila Santoria Utufua-Leavai, the Assistance Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Pharmaceutical Warehouse, accepted the donation of medical equipment and welcomed eight new members of the Chinese Medical Team to extend CMT’s service in Samoa.

Lupematasila delivered an appreciation remark to express the Ministry of Health’s deep gratitude for China’s generosity for the donated medical supplies provided.

“These medical supplies will definitely assist our team in the provision of medical care to the people of Samoa. We also hope that we will continue with this wonderful friendship and collaboration”, she added.

Dr. Li Qingchun, team leader of the 8th China Medical Team from Jilin Province, however, expressed his delight that this year marks the 60th anniversary of China’s international medical aid team’s dispatch to Samoa.

Dr. Li also highlighted that his team, the 8th China Medical Team, is the first to extend CMT’s service period to one year in Samoa.

“We are very proud to be the first team to extend CMT’s service period to one year in Samoa at this moment and look forward to working closely with the local community in the coming year”, said Dr. Li Qingchun.

The donation includes multiple categories of drugs, such as heart, gastrointestinal, rescue, and so on. Instruments include a thermometer, a sphygmomanometer, an orthopedic surgery kit, an abdominal surgery kit, a urology surgery kit, an otorhinolaryngology surgery kit, and a biliary surgery kit, as well as a patrol box, a syringe, and many other commonly used medical equipment.

Qingchun Li – Intensivist

Shi zong – Urologist

Yubo Hu – Anesthesiologist

Junrong Wang – Gynecologist

Huaxing Liang – Neurosurgeon

Daliang Kong – Orthopedist

Na Cui – ENT Doctor

Yaliang Tong – Cardiologist

