F&A BPO Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's F&A BPO Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “F&A BPO Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the F&A BPO market. As per TBRC’s F&A BPO market forecast, the F&A BPO market size is predicted to reach a value of $57.39 billion in 2027 , rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4% through the forecast period.
The rising new rules and regulations and income tax law changes by the government is expected to propel the growth of the F&A BPO market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest F&A BPO market share. Major players in the market include Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, Genpact, Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP, IBM Corporation, Infosys BPM Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Sutherland Global Services, Steria Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.
F&A BPO Market Segmentation
1) By Service: Order-To-Cash, Procure-To-Pay, Record-To-Report, Source-To-Pay, Multi Processed
2) By Enterprise-size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
3) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Travel And Logistics, IT And Telecommunications, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Other Verticals
Finance and accounting (F&A) business process outsourcing (BPO) refers to support provided to customers for multiple business processes in the F&A domain through a single BPO contract. It assists businesses in streamlining accounting, tax, financial planning, and analytical processes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. F&A BPO Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
