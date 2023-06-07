Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Size Expected To Reach $172 Billion By 2027

Dry Pasta, Dough, And Flour Mixes Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market research. As per TBRC’s dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market forecast, the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market size is predicted to reach a value of $172.40 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3% through the forecast period.

The growing demand for bakery products is expected to propel the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market share. Major players in the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market include Nestlé S.A., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Buitoni Food Company, Agnesi, Ronzoni, Lipton, De Cecco, Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Knorr, Annie's Homegrown.

Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Segments

1) By Source: Wheat, Rice, Multi-Grain, Others

2) By Category: Glutan-Free, Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Conventional Store, Online Retail, Others

This type of refers to the combination of semolina flour with water and usually no egg and pressed through molds and cut into a variety of pasta shapes. Its solid texture and ability to withstand other components make it ideal for substantial recipes like ragu sauces, soups, and casseroles. Dough refers to the combination of flour with water, and occasionally yeast, oil, or sugar, in order to prepare it for baking. It is used to make pizzas, pretzels, beignets, and bread. Flour mixes refer to the culinary product where flour serves as the base and is then combined with liquid, sugar, butter, various fruits, and leavening agents. They are used in baked, fried, or steamed, food products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

