Global Digital Shipyard Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Digital Shipyard Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Digital Shipyard Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers digital shipyard market analysis and every facet of the digital shipyard market. As per TBRC’s digital shipyard market forecast, the digital shipyard market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.44 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.4% through the forecast period.
The expansion in worldwide trade and tourism activities via ships is expected to increase the digital shipyard market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major digital shipyard market leaders include Altair Engineering Inc., BAE Systems plc, Dassault Systérnes SE, IFS AB, Accenture plc, Aras Corporation, Bureau Veritas, Cadmatic Oy, Damen Shipyards Group, Hexagon AB.
Digital Shipyard Market Segments
1) By Shipyard Type: Commercial, Military
2) By Technology: AR/VR, Digital Twin And Simulation, Addictive Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence And Big Data Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Cybersecurity, Block Chain, Cloud And Master Data Management
3) By Process: Research And Development, Design And Engineering, Manufacturing And Planning, Maintenance And Support
4) By Capacity: Large Shipyard, Medium Shipyard, Small Shipyard
5) By End-Use: Implementation, Upgrades And Services
This type of shipyard refers to the use of advanced digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and big data analytics in the design, construction, and maintenance of ships. This type of shipyard helps to the design phase of a project for ocean-going ships and submarines as physical design models and mock-ups are costly and time-consuming.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Digital Shipyard Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
