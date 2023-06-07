A Guide to Philly’s Massive Pride March & Festival, Plus A Full Month Of Pride Programming

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2023 – Philly’s Pride event celebrates love in all its forms.

This year’s program, organized by Galaei, will take over downtown Philadelphia with the Philadelphia Pride March and Festival, a day-long celebration bringing engaging entertainment and a slew of community resources on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

The festivities begin with the Pride March through Center City, departing from 6th and Walnut Streets and featuring music, speeches and a morning ceremony.

The march ends at a vibrant festival in Philly’s Midtown Village neighborhood — affectionately known as the Gayborhood — featuring pay-as-you-go food, family fun and LGBTQ+ resources.

2023 Highlights

Pride March

This year, Philly Pride commences with a march departing from 6th and Walnut Streets at 10:30 a.m.

An ode to the 1960s Reminder Day demonstrations, the march begins with speeches and a ceremony unfurling this year’s 200-foot-long rainbow flag — the largest in Philadelphia history.

This vehicle-free community march is open to anyone (allies included) and no registration is needed.

Philly Pride Festival

Immediately following the march, the Pride festival kicks off in the Gayborhood — centered around 13th and Locust streets — from noon to 7 p.m. During the festivities, over 200 attractions will line the streets including artists, entertainers, food trucks, local bars, community organizations and vendors.

Festival highlights include:

The Food Truck Market, selling a wide variety of bites from local vendors

Live performances by Philly area performers and tributes to LGBTQ+ community pioneers across two stages

The Youth and Family Zone, with changing stations and age-appropriate programming

The Sober Vibes area, offering a menu of zero-proof drinks and adult-oriented entertainment

Bailar con Amor, a section celebrating the queer Latino community, Afro-Latino culture, art and expression

The Decompression Zone for attendees in need of a comfortable, low-volume and accessible place to celebrate, which includes shaded seating, adult changing rooms, accessible bathrooms, wheelchair charging docks and cooling stations with free water and snacks

For more information on festival attractions, including the festival map, visit the official website

Getting There

Pride March

While limited street parking can be found all up and down Market, Chestnut and Arch Streets, some stretches will be closed to traffic and the march will not wrap back around. Translation: Public transportation is your best bet.

Several SEPTA buses drop off right near the starting line. Another good option: the 5th Street Independence Hall station of the Market/Frankford subway line.

Casual cyclists can take easy advantage of the Indego bike rental stations all around the neighborhood.

Philly Pride Festival

With so much action happening in the Gayborhood, driving isn’t recommended. (However, there are several parking lots a few blocks away.)

Public transit is the way to go, and both the Walnut-Locust subway stop on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line and the Jefferson Station stop on SEPTA’s Regional Rail leave you just minutes away from the festivities.

For more info on Philly Pride 365, visit the official website.

Additional Pride Events

Sip City Pride Kick-Off

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 6-10 p.m.

Where: Leda & The Swan, 1224 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia Pride Bar Crawl

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 3-10 p.m.

Where: Various locations

Philly Pride Run

Saturday, June 10, 2023 | 8-10:30 a.m.

Where: The Navy Yard, 4747 S. Broad Street

Pride Day at Philadelphia Zoo

Saturday, June 10, 2023 | 10-3 p.m.

Where: The Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue

Love is Love Block Party

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 12-6 p.m.

Where: Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Pride Skate at City Hall

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 6-8 p.m.

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street

Queer Quizzo

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street

Philadelphia Orchestra Pride Concert

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 7 p.m.

Where: 1 S. Broad Street

Afternoon Drag Tea

Saturdays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2023 | 2-4 p.m.

Where: Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, 120 S. 17th Street

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.