In Pursuit of A More Perfect, Kind and Respectful Union

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2023 – Just in time for Pride Month, Visit Philadelphia will launch a 30-second TV spot airing on CBS New York and CBS Philadelphia that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting a drag queen storytime in the birthplace of the nation.

The 30-second TV spot features famed Philadelphia drag queens Brittany Lynn and Morgan Wells taking turns reading the children’s book “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by author Giles Andreae and illustrator Guy Parker-Rees. The audience includes a group of children and their parents in front of Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were debated and signed. The piece concludes by displaying the powerful message: “In Pursuit of A More Perfect Union,” with the word “perfect” rotating on screen into the words “kind” and “respectful.”

The TV spot will debut on June 4 at the Philadelphia Gay News Pride Brunch and Stonewall Awards and make its television premiere on June 5 on CBS affiliates in New York and Philadelphia. The total ad value for the piece is over a quarter of a million dollars — a testament to Visit Philadelphia’s commitment to ensuring that all visitors feel invited and welcomed to the city.

“Aligning with Visit Philadelphia’s organizational values and in support and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, who are having their rights infringed upon in many places throughout our country, we’re sending a message that our city is an open and inclusive destination,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “This work aligns with our long-term strategy to invite LGBTQ+ travelers to Philadelphia, starting with our ground-breaking campaign ‘Get Your History Straight and Your Nightlife Gay®’ in 2003.”

“It’s our responsibility to ensure that our tourism marketing efforts are a direct reflection of our residents and those we invite to visit,” said Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer at Visit Philadelphia. “We were inspired to juxtapose Independence Hall, the very birthplace of our nation and where some of the first gay rights protests in the country were held, with this drag queen storytime. By showcasing members of our LGBTQ+ community in this historic place, we’re showcasing the evolution of equity and equality between the 1700s and today.”

The highlighted book, “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” tells the inspiring tale of Gerald, a giraffe who is made fun of for his dance moves until a friend encourages him to move to his own tune. Read by drag queens Brittany Lynn and Morgan Wells, who are pillars of the LGBTQ+ community, the message of the book is one of self-love and acceptance.

According to a recent study of LGBTQ travelers to Philadelphia by market research firm Ipsos, two thirds (63%) of respondents cited Philadelphia as an LGBTQ-friendly destination. Visit Philadelphia’s efforts to reach those travelers go well beyond Pride Month. In fact, the marketing organization is currently running print and digital advertisements with Q Digital, Philadelphia Gay News and Washington Blade, among others. Messaging includes the phrase “Philly’s kind of a drag, and we’re OK with that. Come for Philadelphia. Stay for Philly.,” doubling down on support for the LGBTQ+ community and drag performers.

Visit Philadelphia will also promote the TV spot via a new video series on its social media channels (Twitter, Instagram: @visitphilly; TikTok: @visit.philly) throughout Pride Month. The additional clips will feature Lynn and Wells visiting iconic Philadelphia sites and locations, including the National Constitution Center, the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park, the rainbow crosswalks at 13th and Locust Streets in the Gayborhood, and the bar at Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia Center City.

About Brittany Lynn:

Brittany Lynn is a pioneering LGBTQ+ activist who heads the Philly Drag Mafia, which won Philadelphia Magazine’s Best of Philly award for “Best Drag Shows” in 2022. Lynn also created the local literacy program Drag Queen Story Time in collaboration with child educators from Philadelphia’s museums and schools. Lynn has been named among the “Top 100 Most Influential People in Philadelphia” by Philadelphia Magazine, received the Community Hero Award from the Delaware Valley Legacy Fund, and was crowned “Philly’s Best Drag Queen” by Philadelphia Gay News.

About Morgan Wells:

Morgan Wells is a well-known, nationally acclaimed drag performer and costume designer who has over 30 years of experience masterfully creating glamorous evening gowns, catsuits, custom pieces and more for performances and events. Wells runs the clothing brand Morgan Wells Drag Closet.