Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:59 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Devonte Maxwell, of Northwest, DC.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 37-year-old Antoine Lynch, of Southeast, DC. Lynch has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

###