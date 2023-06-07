REVOLUTIONARY WAY OF HOSPITAL ASSET MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT (CMMS) WITH RTLS & ChatGPT FROM BORDA TECHNOLOGY
Borda Technology, the leading provider of globally award-winning “IoT for Healthcare” products, has announced the launch of Asset Maintenance Management (CMMS).
"Our new product is a significant milestone for digital transformation in hospitals, bringing operational awareness, improving operational efficiency, reducing costs and enhancing patient outcomes. ”ISTANBUL, TURKEY, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minimize asset downtime and maximize lifespan by effortlessly scheduling, tracking, managing and optimizing every stage of maintenance, calibration and breakdown activities from anywhere, anytime. By gaining visibility across all stages, complete control is achieved, ensuring timely delivery of work orders and operational functionality of assets.
— Akin Altunbas, Co-Founder and CEO of Borda Technology.
This all-in-one hospital CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) is designed to help healthcare institutions achieve digital transformation and streamline maintenance, calibration and breakdown processes. Conventional paper-based and spreadsheet-based methods of managing maintenance and calibration processes may result in missed asset maintenance and serious medical errors. Within this comprehensive Asset Maintenance Management, the "Digital Protection Calendar" takes preventative activities maintenance and calibration processes to the next level, enabling scheduling, tracking and managing every stage of through a single dashboard without the need for paperwork. In the event of a breakdown, hospital staff can seamlessly submit a breakdown request across the entire facility through a mobile application, even while on the move.
Through RTLS-powered healthcare CMMS, each scheduled maintenance or submitted breakdown is assigned to the appropriate technicians in seconds. Biomedical technicians receive instant notifications on the go with the real-time location of assets when work order requests arise, ensuring swift and precise responses. The AI-powered assistant ChatGPT is at the fingertips of technicians, providing step-by-step troubleshooting instructions to resolve any breakdowns, accessible through a simple click on the mobile application. Upon completion of the maintenance or repair process, the requester is promptly notified of the asset's updated status. This leads to the confidence of requests are being handled properly and efficiently, assets are maintained in proper working condition, and the hospital maximizing its investments.
RTLS (Real-time location systems) asset tracking availability within the product breaks the boundaries of healthcare CMMS, instantly providing the real-time location of mobile assets throughout the hospitals. Technicians are instantly notified about any maintenance or breakdown requests on the go with the real-time location of assets. Hospital staff can find any mobile assets in a matter of seconds, and they can focus their energy on what truly matters – providing the best possible care for their patients instead of wasting hours on asset searches.
''With our Asset Management product, hospitals will be able to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in managing their assets and are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation," said Akin Altunbas, Co-Founder and CEO of Borda Technology.
As a result, this capability brings significant staff time savings, reduces the need for unnecessary purchases and minimizes the waiting time for essential treatments. The "IoT for Healthcare" concept also revolutionizes asset assignment processes, empowering hospital staff to receive instant real-time notifications when an asset under their responsibility is moved to another location. Hospitals can leverage their existing Wi-Fi Access Point infrastructure for RTLS asset tracking features without the need to invest in new infrastructure.
Additionally, this next-generation product automatically records all operational costs, such as repair, repair time and maintenance/calibration costs. This data-driven decision-making process allows you to better plan your future investments (repairs, replacements and new purchases) and reduce overall asset lifetime costs. In the case of audits or inspections, hospitals can easily access the necessary information, ensuring compliance and minimizing the risk of penalties or reputational damage.
Apply for a 2-week trial and personalized demo here: https://www.bordatech.com/asset-maintenance-management.
