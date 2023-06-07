Window World of New Hampshire Wins Good Housekeeping Seal Home Renovation Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Window World of New Hampshire is pleased to announce that they recently won an award from the Good Housekeeping Seal Home Renovation Awards. The team of judges reviewed various products for the home and released their list of winners. Window World of New Hampshire was awarded for first-class windows with their 6000-series double-hung windows.
Window World of New Hampshire recognizes the value of helping homeowners choose the best windows to improve their home’s energy efficiency, value, and aesthetic appeal. The 6000-series double-hung windows provide many advantages over other options. Customers can choose from various colors, configurations, and features to meet their needs and budget and match their home’s aesthetics perfectly. These windows offer superb weather resistance and low-emissivity coatings that allow the windows to reflect heat while allowing light into the house.
Window World of New Hampshire works with homeowners through every step, from the design consultation to the final installation. They also offer ongoing support and have an industry-leading warranty on their work, providing a lifetime guarantee that transfers to the new owner if homeowners sell their homes. They are proud to offer the 6000-series double-hung windows to every customer.
Anyone interested in learning about the award they received or their replacement windows can find out more by visiting the Window World of New Hampshire website or calling +1 (603) 935-9878.
About Window World of New Hampshire: Window World of New Hampshire is an exterior home remodeling company providing customers with replacement windows, doors, siding, and more. Their team works closely with homeowners to help them choose the best solutions to improve their homes' curb appeal, property value, and energy efficiency. The company is nationally recognized and locally owned, giving customers confidence in their services.
Brian Sorce
