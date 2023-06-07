ADVENTURE AWAITS WITH A BRAND-NEW INDIANA JONES™ COLLECTION AND EXCLUSIVE SHOP-IN-SHOP EXPERIENCE AT BOXLUNCH
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the theatrical release of Indiana Jones™ and the Dial of Destiny on June 30th, BoxLunch has collaborated with Lucasfilm to launch a new collection featuring key characters & iconography from the Indiana Jones franchise. BoxLunch launched an experiential photo activation to complement the assortment, which evokes the beloved franchise's adventurous spirit. Fans can immerse themselves in the world of Indiana Jones via an in-world photo experience at the Barton Creek location in Austin, Texas, through August 2nd. Fellow explorers can also shop the collection online at BoxLunch.com or at their local store.
There’s something for every Indiana Jones fan in this special collection, including apparel for the whole family, a purse and matching wallet, jewelry, and more.
Aspiring adventurers can take their Indiana Jones journey to the next level by entering to win a trip for 2 to the Barton Creek Square BoxLunch in Austin, TX. The winner will get to experience the immersive shop-in-shop installation, along with a $500 BoxLunch shopping spree, 6 exclusive items from the collection, and 2 tickets to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny! Guests can enter at http://www.boxlunch.com/boxlunchaustinadventuresweepstakes. See the website for official sweepstakes rules! No purchase Necessary!
Guests can experience the Indiana Jones shop-in-shop for themselves from 6/3 to 8/2 at:
BoxLunch
Barton Creek Square
2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy. Austin, TX
Shop the brand-new Indiana Jones Collection in-store and online at https://boxlun.ch/BLxIndianaJones beginning June 7th.
Official Rules for the BoxLunch Austin Adventure (Win A Trip to Austin, TX) Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) can be found at http://www.boxlunch.com/boxlunchaustinadventuresweepstakes.
