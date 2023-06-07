Organic Snacks Market to Collate Huge Earnings worth USD 24,035.2 million by 2025

Rise in inclination for readymade and convenient food products, increase in spending capacity of people.

Increase in awareness about health, development in the retail structure, and rise in demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global organic snacks market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟖.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟐𝟒.𝟎𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. Increase in awareness about health, development in the retail structure, and rise in demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global organic snacks market. However, high cost of production hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in willingness of consumers on buying premium and environment friendly products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the organic snacks industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Furthermore, hectic lifestyle and increase in the need for convenience and ready to eat food drive the growth of the market and help increase the organic snacks market size.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Among regions, the market in North America was the largest in 2017, grabbing 61.6% of the market share and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. This is due to increasing consumption of convenience foods such as snacks and rising concerns about health and fitness in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific would achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

growth in adoption of organic farming practices in various developed region is one of the top impacting factors driving the growth of the organic snack food market. Growth of the retail network in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, has led to increased availability of organic snacks, thus supplementing the organic snacks market growth. However, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and act as the major restraint for the global market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Pure Organic

PRANA

Made in Nature

Kadac Pty Ltd

Navitas Naturals

Hormel Foods

Hain Celestial

Conagra Brands

General Mills

Woodstock Farms Manufacturing

Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment dominated the organic snacks market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the organic snacks market analysis period due to the fact that these retail stores are located near residential areas and require less efforts purchasing goods. In retail stores, customers can check and compare products before buying and can own them immediately. This ease of purchase adds to the popularity of this segment, thus acting as a key driver of the global organic snacks market.

Among distribution channels, the retail stores segment accounted for more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would retain its dominance through 2025. The option of having choice combined with improving retail infrastructure all around the world supplements the growth of the retail store segment in the organic snacks market. However, the e-commerce segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the online platform offering ease of accessibility to its customer.

