Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,017 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Announce Public Safety Partnership with DoorDash

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will announce a new public safety partnership with DoorDash to support rideshare and delivery drivers.

The partnership will build on the success of the Private Security Camera Incentive Program and includes a $500,000 investment by DoorDash to make dashcams available to eligible drivers free of charge. This partnership is intended to deter crime and assist law enforcement with investigations.

When:

Wednesday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice
Ashan Benedict, Interim Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department
Melinda Bolling, Acting Director, Department For Hire Vehicles
Alexis L. Squire, Director, Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships
Salah Czapary, Director, Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture
John Horton, Global Head of Public Engagement, DoorDash
Mike Brand, Owner, Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

Where:

Penn Quarter Sports Tavern
639 Indiana Avenue NW

*Closest Metro Station: Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter Metro*
*Closest Bike Share: 6th Street and Indiana Avenue NW*

Press interested in attending the event is asked to RSVP to [email protected].   

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter. 

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Announce Public Safety Partnership with DoorDash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more