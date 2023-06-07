Furniture Stores Market Size Expected To Reach $ 366.10 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Furniture Stores Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Furniture Stores Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s furniture stores market forecast, the furniture stores market size is predicted to reach a value of $366.10 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global furniture stores industry is due to the increasing demand for furniture. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest furniture stores market share. Major furniture stores companies include Steelcase Inc., HNI Corporation, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Herman Miller Inc.
Furniture Stores Market Segments
● By Material: Wood, Metal, Plastic, Other Material types
● By Price Range: High End Price Furniture, Medium Price Range Furniture, Low Price Range Furniture
● By Distribution Channel: Home Centers, Flagships Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels
● By End-User: Residential, Office, Hotel, Other End-Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A furniture store is a type of store that offers a vast selection of furniture goods, carpeting, and is often big and equipped with storage areas. Customers can test out the furnishings in these stores and look through all of their alternatives.
