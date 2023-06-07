Authorized Car Service Center Market Size Expected To Reach $284 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Authorized Car Service Center Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s authorized car service center market forecast, the authorized car service center market size is predicted to reach a value of $284.77 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9% through the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the automobile industry is expected to boost the authorized car service center market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest authorized car service center market share. Major authorized car service center market leaders include 3M, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Carmozo, Castrol Limited, Carxpert Automotive, Carnation Auto Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company.

Market Segments
1) By Auto Body Workshop: OEM Authorized Workshops, Organized Multi-Brand Service Providers
2) By Service: Engine, Transmission, Brakes, Suspension, Electrical, Body, Tire, Belts And Accessories
3) By Vehicle Age: Less Than Three Years, More Than Three Years

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9784&type=smp

This type of car service center refers to any service facility or shop designated as an authorized service center by the car manufacturer, an authorized dealer, or the Company. It is used to carry out routine maintenance, like tire rotations, oil and filter changes, and various inspections.

Read More On The Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/authorized-car-service-center-global-market-report

