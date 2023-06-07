Frozen Storage Market Size Expected To Reach $ 188.20 Billion By 2027

Frozen Storage Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Frozen Storage Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s frozen storage market forecast, the frozen storage market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 188.20 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global frozen storage industry is due to the rising demand for perishable products. North America region is expected to hold the largest frozen storage market share. Major frozen storage companies include Americold Logistics Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Burris Logistics Company, Barloworld Limited.

Frozen Storage Market Segments

● By Warehouse Type: Private and Semi-private, Public

● By Construction: Bulk Storage, Production Stores, Ports

● By Application: Processed Food, Fruits and Vegetables, Fish, Meat, and Sea Food, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Frozen storage refers to the storage of various products, such as vegetables, seafood, fruits, and others, at a temperature below 32°F in cold storage facilities. Frozen storage units are meant to store food items to maintain the nutritional value and freshness of products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Frozen Storage Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Frozen Storage Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

