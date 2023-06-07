Global Tactical Data Link Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Tactical Data Link Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Tactical Data Link Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s tactical data link market forecast, the tactical data link market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.07Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global tactical data link industry is due to the increasing military expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest tactical data link market share. Major tactical data link companies include General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A.
Tactical Data Link Market Segments
● By Solution: Hardware, Software
● By Data Link Type: Link 11, Link 16, Link 22, Other Data Link Types
● By Platform: Air, Ground, Sea
● By Application: Command And Control, Intelligence, Surveillance And Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare, Radio Communication, Situational Awareness
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9780&type=smp
Tactical data links are secure military communication protocols that allow platforms and commanders to share tactical data. Tactical data links work as secure wireless communication networks providing safe military protocols for exchanging tactical data between platforms and directives.
Read More On The Tactical Data Link Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tactical-data-link-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Tactical Data Link Market Trends
4. Tactical Data Link Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Tactical Data Link Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?
Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2023
usinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-storage-backup-software-publishing-global-market-report
Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2023
usinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-accelerator-global-market-report
Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-management-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn