Global Tactical Data Link Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Tactical Data Link Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s tactical data link market forecast, the tactical data link market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.07Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global tactical data link industry is due to the increasing military expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest tactical data link market share. Major tactical data link companies include General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A.

Tactical Data Link Market Segments

● By Solution: Hardware, Software

● By Data Link Type: Link 11, Link 16, Link 22, Other Data Link Types

● By Platform: Air, Ground, Sea

● By Application: Command And Control, Intelligence, Surveillance And Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare, Radio Communication, Situational Awareness

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tactical data links are secure military communication protocols that allow platforms and commanders to share tactical data. Tactical data links work as secure wireless communication networks providing safe military protocols for exchanging tactical data between platforms and directives.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Tactical Data Link Market Trends

4. Tactical Data Link Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Tactical Data Link Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

