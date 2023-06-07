Medical Gases and Equipment Market Set to Reach USD 28.9 billion by 2032: Analysis of Growth Drivers and Challenges

Medical Gases And Equipment Market 2023

rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, emphysema, and asthma that further increased the demand for medical gases and equipment

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Gases and Equipment Market: By Product Type (Medical Gases, and Medical Gas Equipment), By Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostics, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic and Research Laboratories, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032" According to the report, the global medical gases and equipment industry generated $14.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $28.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Medical Gases and Equipment Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Medical Gases and Equipment Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The global medical gases and equipment market is driven by factors such as increase in the adoption of medical gases and equipment, surge in cases of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, dyspnea, and the rise in awareness regarding improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. However, the stringent regulations regarding manufacturing and sales of medical gases and equipment is hampering the medical gases and equipment market growth. On the contrary, the increase in adoption of key strategies by key players, and the rise in aging population suffering from respiratory disease and cardiovascular disease are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the medical gases and equipment market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Advin Health Care

• Air Liquide (Air Liquide Medical Systems)

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc

• Atlas Copco AB

• DCC plc (Flogas)

• ESAB (GCE Holding AB)

• Linde Plc

• Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

• Messer Holding GmbH

• Rotarex

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Based on product type, the medical gases segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global medical gases and equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to a rise in adoption of medical gases and increase in focus for the improvement of healthcare infrastructure. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, as increase in awareness regarding use of medical gases for treatment & diagnostic purpose and rise in demand of medical gases.

Based on application, the therapeutic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global medical gases and equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of medical gases and equipment for treatment and rise in use of medical gases for treatment of respiratory disease. However, the diagnostics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in endoscopy procedure that requires medical gases and equipment and rise in demand of medical gases for diagnostic purpose, such as increase in use of lung diffusion mixture for pulmonary function testing.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global medical gases and equipment market revenue,and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in number of patient visit in hospital, and high demand of medical gases and equipment from hospitals. The other segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2032 , owing to increase in use of medical gases in home healthcare, and rise in geriatric population in home healthcare who required care and medical gas.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global medical gases and equipment market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominant status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032 owing to a rise in number of respiratory diseases, unmet medical demands, and high population base.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

