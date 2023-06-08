Vietnamese and Malaysian Designers Honored with Award for Modern Tropical Architecture of Well-Being
Proposed central staircase is placed around a courtyard garden, bringing in natural lighting and greenery.
Thavi Cosmetic Showroom by SAVA won 2023 Architizer A+ AwardsVINH, NGHE AN, VIETNAM, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVA has unveiled its plans for Thavi Cosmetic Showroom, a conversion and renovation project located in the center of Vinh City, Vietnam. The project was recently awarded the Popular Choice Winner under Unbuilt Commercial category for 2023 Architizer A+ Awards.
Typically, buildings in Vinh City tend to be hastily constructed without much consideration for well-being, or are simply replicated from European Colonial styles. SAVA’s proposal, however, is a modern interpretation of tropical architecture that carefully considers the local culture and climate.
The existing three-story retail building was built in the early 2000s for the purpose of selling electrical and home appliances. The client approached SAVA to refurbish and renovate it into a well-being and beauty spa. The brief is to create a facade that is both inviting and attractive. The client also requested an abundance of natural light and greenery inside of each space, which is currently dark and moldy.
SAVA's solution is to use fiber-reinforced concrete (FRP) planters as the building facade. The planters are designed in modules for higher quality and quicker fabrication, and their sizes have been optimized for easy transportation using standard trucks available in Vietnam.
In order to introduce natural lighting into the building, the proposal suggests demolishing the existing staircase and partial floor slab at the center of the building to create an atrium with a skylight above. This will illuminate the darkest recesses of the building. Additionally, a curved metal staircase is proposed at the atrium to replace the existing staircase, strategically placed around a central green courtyard. Moreover, the same strategy is applied to the back side of the building, allowing natural light to enter from both the front and back facades, as well as the rooftop.
Finally, the existing corrugated roof will be replaced to accommodate a café and rooftop dining space that are bright, airy, and surrounded by concrete planters growing native shrubs and plants.
SAVA is a design consultancy firm based in Sabah, Malaysia and Da Nang, Vietnam. Co-founded by Aron Beh Kawai and To Quang Cam, they are inspired by the mountains in Northern Borneo and coastlines in Central Vietnam. SAVA is formed with a commitment to designing spaces for people from every walk of life - by utilizing locally sourced materials and local building techniques.
Aron Beh Kawai
SAVA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram