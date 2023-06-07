Household Natural Gas Distribution Market Size Expected To Reach $223 Billion By 2027

Household Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Household Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s household natural gas distribution market forecast, the household natural gas distribution market size is predicted to reach a value of $223 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global household natural gas distribution industry is due to the rising demand for natural gas. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest household natural gas distribution market share. Major household natural gas distribution companies include Eni S p A, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, ExxonMobil Corporation.

Household Natural Gas Distribution Market Segments

● By Type: Pipelines, LNG Vessels

● By Type of Operator: Public Operator, Private Operator

● By Source: Conventional Gas, Unconventional Gas

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Household natural gas distribution refers to the distribution systems composed of mains and services pipelines that carry the gas from the meter stations throughout the distribution systems. They are used to heat buildings and water, to cook, and to dry clothes.

