Drivers are advised Highway 4 is closed at Cameron Lake Bluff, near Koen Road, because of wildfire in the area. Travellers are asked to avoid travel in this area.

Drivers should expect lengthy delays as no detour is currently available. Detour options are being assessed. Emergency signage and traffic-control personnel will alert travellers to the closure.

Information checkpoints for travellers are being set up at Lake Cowichan, in Coombs near the Port Alberni Visitors Centre and at Chatsworth Road to alert people to the closure.

Drivers are reminded to obey all signage and traffic-control personnel as crews respond to the changing situation.

For up-to-date information about driving conditions, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca