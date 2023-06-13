Lowest Commission Set To Disrupt QLD Real Estate Agents Commission Rate

Michael Turnbull - Founder at Lowest Commission Real Estate

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Turnbull, Lowest Commission Real Estate founder and Australian Olympian, is calling out real estate agents for charging such high commissions and disrupting the Australian real estate industry with his groundbreaking selling service, providing homeowners with substantial savings in agent fees.

With an impressive track record of over 2,500 homes sold and more than $1 billion in property sales, Michael and his team have established themselves as industry leaders and are calling out agents for charging vendors astronomical commissions when selling.

"I believe many real estate agents charge way too much for the work they actually do to sell a property," stated Michael Turnbull.

"Once your property is advertised online, the buyers come direct to the agent. I see so many agents charging expensive upfront marketing fees to the vendor and selling them a big fancy story about how you have to spend more advertising money to get a higher sale price, it's absolutely not true and misleading to sellers."

As the Founder and Principal of Lowest Commission Real Estate which only charges a capped commission of just $7,990 per sale, Michael Turnbull is committed to challenging the excessive charges imposed by many real estate agents.

He firmly believes that homeowners deserve fair pricing for the services rendered in selling their properties. According to Turnbull, once a property is listed online, buyers are naturally drawn to it, diminishing the agent's role in attracting potential buyers.

"Many agents just use the vendors money to promote their own agency branding on their ads to get more listings in that area. There are even courses and trainers that teach agents how to squeeze the most advertising money from homeowners at the listing presentation, it's disgusting" said Turnbull

In a time where interest rates have risen 12 times consecutively within the last 12 months, homeowners are diligently seeking ways to maximize their savings during the property selling process. Lowest Commission Real Estate provides a cost-effective solution, offering homeowners the opportunity to sell their homes at a reduced commission rate of only $7,990, along with zero upfront fees.

"I see many agents driving flashy cars and wearing fancy suits while charging huge commissions and try to justify it because of the elite brand they work for. Some of them don't even return buyers calls, they then still charge huge commissions to the vendor. " added Turnbull.

Lowest Commission Real Estate has swiftly gained momentum in the market, with homeowners expressing their satisfaction with the cost savings and exceptional service provided. By prioritizing homeowners' financial well-being and delivering exceptional results, Michael Turnbull and his team have successfully disrupted the real estate landscape.

About Lowest Commission Real Estate:

Lowest Commission Real Estate is a leading real estate agency founded by ex-professional soccer player and Olympian, Michael Turnbull. With a track record of over 2,500 home sales and more than $1 billion in property transactions, the agency is dedicated to providing homeowners with cost-effective selling solutions while maintaining exceptional service standards. Lowest Commission Real Estate's commitment to fair pricing and outstanding results has made them the preferred choice for homeowners seeking substantial savings in agent fees. For more information, please visit [website URL].