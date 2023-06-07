Submit Release
PSD NEWS RELEASE – Adult Correction Officer Recruitment Open Statewide

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety is currently looking for qualified applicants, on all islands, interested in becoming an adult corrections officer (ACO). The recruitment period closes July 1, 2023.

 

Statewide ACO recruitment is open on the Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) website. To qualify, applicants must meet all requirements listed in DRHD’s recruitment notice. Applicants must be a high school graduate or have a GED. They must also have one year of responsible work experience which shows that the applicant possesses the ability to relate effectively with people in following the instructions of a supervisor and giving or exchanging information. 

 

For a full list of requirements and information on how to apply to become an adult corrections officer, please go to the DHRD j listing by clicking on the link below.

 

Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) – Statewide ACO Job Posting:  Adult Corrections Officer Recruit – Shift Work – Correctional Facilities – Statewide

