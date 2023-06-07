Road Closed US RT 7 - Pittsford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland State Police Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 in Pittsford is closed in the area of the Florence Truck Route due to a motor vehicle accident involving power lines.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.