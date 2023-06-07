Road Closed US RT 7 - Pittsford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland State Police Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 in Pittsford is closed in the area of the Florence Truck Route due to a motor vehicle accident involving power lines.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.