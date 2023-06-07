CBP officers seize rooster blades and medication

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry seized fighting blades and assorted veterinary medications for rooster fighting, concealed within a vehicle.

On Saturday, at approximately 2:44 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 55-year-old man driving a 2006 SUV, applying for admission into the United States, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The driver was accompanied by a 57-year-old man, both presented a valid travel document to enter the United States. After initial examination, a CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection.

CBP officers conducted a thorough inspection of the vehicle when it was discovered that a total of 690 rooster fighting blades and assorted veterinary medication were concealed in the glove compartment, center console, luggage, and trunk of the vehicle.

“Rooster fighting, also known as cockfighting, is illegal in many countries around the world,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “This practice is inhumane and CBP aims to prevent animal cruelty and protect the welfare of animals.”

These spurs are illegal in the U.S. under Title 7 U.S. Code 2156 that states the buying, selling, delivering, or transporting sharp instruments for use in animal fighting ventures is prohibited.

The fighting blades and assorted medication were seized by CBP officers. Subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.