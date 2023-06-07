Actuators and Valves Market Size is Projected to Reach $204.6 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.1%

Actuators And Valves Market 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Actuators and Valves Market by Application (Oil and Gas, Paper and Pulp, Mining, Water and Wastewater, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Automotive, Chemicals and CPI, Pharma and Life Sciences, Healthcare, Microelectronics and Semiconductors), by Type (Actuators, Valves): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.” According to a report, the global actuators and valves market was valued at $ 104.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $204.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Market Dynamics:

The study contains analytical data, detailed statistics, and a full analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031. It comprises market size and share analysis, market landscape including top investment pockets and winning strategies, market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, top market segments, key benefits, Porters Five Forces Analysis, as well as business growth prospects and competitive analysis. It assists organizations to make sound decisions in order to achieve their objectives and long-term success.

Tanuj Virendra Barai, Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research stated that, “The actuators and valves market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to increase in investment by prime players of the market in actuators and valves. Furthermore, it is likely that the use of ball valves and butterfly valves has increased in recent years in a variety of applications and industries which will help propel the market positively during the forecast.”

Prime determinants of growth:

The global actuators and valves market is driven by factors such as growth in the water and wastewater treatment industry, rise in safety measurements in industries, and technologically advanced processing methods. However, lack of product differentiation restrains market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the surge in adoption of robotics will provide ample opportunities for industry in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report further analyzes the competitive landscape of the global actuators and valves market. It covers information about the strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, business performance, and market positioning of the major players that are operating in the industry. It comprises the steps taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other strategies used by players. Some of the prominent players of the global actuators and valves market include Flowserve Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, SLB, Rotork plc, IMI plc, General Electric Company, Crane Holdings, Co., METSO OYJ (NELES OYJ), KITZ CORPORATION, and Emerson Electric Co. (PENTAIR VALVES).

Upcoming Trends in the Global Actuators and Valves Market:

The report also discusses upcoming trends in the market which involves increased adoption of smart actuators and digital valves, rising demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly products, expansion of the industrial automation sector, advancements in materials and technologies for improved performance, and rising demand for remote monitoring and control systems. This analysis assists the stakeholders to improve their product portfolio and R&D activities.

Research Methodology

The study employs both primary and secondary research to gather data on the many facets of the global actuators and valves market. Primary market research has been utilized to collect highly validated and authentic data from direct sources such as customers in a certain market through interviews or surveys. Secondary market research has been used to gather information from previously published data produced by government and research agencies, industry associations, international organizations, and so on.

Segmentation:

Actuators and valves market by application:

• Oil and Gas

• Paper and Pulp

• Mining

• Water and Wastewater

• Food and Beverages

• Energy and Power

• Automotive

• Chemicals and CPI

• Pharma and Life Sciences

• Healthcare

• Microelectronics and Semiconductors

Actuators and valves market by type:

• Actuators by type:

1. Electrical Actuators

2. Mechanical Actuators

3. Hydraulic Actuators

4. Pneumatic Actuators

• Valves by material:

1. Cast Iron

2. Alloys

3. Plastic

4. Steel

Actuators and valves market by region:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)